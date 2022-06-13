Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) PT Lowered to GBX 270 at Berenberg Bank

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.51) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTTRF. Investec began coverage on Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTTRF opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

