Frax Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $43.68 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00399103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00044644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00544409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,511,806,122 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

