Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $14.40 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000810 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,594.64 or 0.99700200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,456,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.