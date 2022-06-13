Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FTUAF stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $13.93.
