FUNToken Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $88.30 million and $7.39 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,356.84 or 1.00168929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

