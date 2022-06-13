Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GALT opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.66. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.