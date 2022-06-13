Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $96.37

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.37 and last traded at $96.73, with a volume of 2638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

