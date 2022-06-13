Gather (GTH) Price Tops $0.0102

Gather (GTH) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gather has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gather has a market cap of $1.02 million and $217,540.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gather alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,152.25 or 1.00270650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.