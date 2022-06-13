GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 107.7% in May

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the May 15th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,759,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GBT Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 9,918,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,203. GBT Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
GBT Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
