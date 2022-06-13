GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 107.7% in May

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the May 15th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,759,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 9,918,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,203. GBT Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

GBT Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

