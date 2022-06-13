GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.97

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 192980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

GCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 price target on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23.

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$128.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. GCM Mining’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total value of C$139,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at C$163,956.35. Also, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$409,932.36. Insiders have acquired 176,840 shares of company stock worth $826,749 over the last 90 days.

GCM Mining Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

