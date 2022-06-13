Genaro Network Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $397,616.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

