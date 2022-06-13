genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 5.4%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27). Approximately 595,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,277,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.25 ($0.28).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of £20.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93.

genedrive Company Profile (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small polymerase chain reaction, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

