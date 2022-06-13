Genenta Science S.p.A.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 13th (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Genenta Science’s (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 13th. Genenta Science had issued 2,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,600,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. After the end of Genenta Science’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $7.20 on Monday. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

