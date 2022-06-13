Genenta Science S.p.A.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 13th (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Genenta Science’s (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 13th. Genenta Science had issued 2,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,600,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. After the end of Genenta Science’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $7.20 on Monday. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.
Genenta Science Company Profile
