GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.93–$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.00 million-$402.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.86 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.95 on Monday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 419.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

