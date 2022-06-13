Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,399,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after buying an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after buying an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,692,000 after buying an additional 265,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,101,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,158,000 after buying an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.23 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

