Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 104,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

