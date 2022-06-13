Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $25,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $45.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.