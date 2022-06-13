Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $23,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 341,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,786,000 after purchasing an additional 126,623 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,335.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 47,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,504,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,414 shares of company stock valued at $304,107 and sold 197,031 shares valued at $6,306,492. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.