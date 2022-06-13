Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.56% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $22,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,558,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,956,000 after buying an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after buying an additional 429,543 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,921,000 after buying an additional 191,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after buying an additional 1,769,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after buying an additional 442,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.