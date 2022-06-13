Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 183 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Moody’s by 187.0% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $7,451,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.58.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO stock opened at $273.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $269.47 and a one year high of $407.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

