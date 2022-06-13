Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 361 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 1.40% of Mesa Laboratories worth $24,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,939,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB opened at $201.72 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.99 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.46 and a 200-day moving average of $264.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 576.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 182.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.