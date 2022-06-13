Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 41,477 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,477 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.60% of Umpqua worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,660 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 602,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

