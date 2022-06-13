Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 9,019 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.17% of Omnicom Group worth $26,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

