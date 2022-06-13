Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the May 15th total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the third quarter worth about $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:CO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,665. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $330.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

