Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HECOF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.39. 52,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,032. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Global Helium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

