Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HECOF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.39. 52,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,032. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Global Helium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
Global Helium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Helium (HECOF)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.