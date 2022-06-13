Global Self Storage, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Global Self Storage has a payout ratio of 113.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.39.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
