Global Self Storage, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELFGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Global Self Storage has a payout ratio of 113.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Self Storage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global Self Storage by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Dividend History for Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.