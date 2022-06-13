GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $526.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 73.6% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $402,739.93 and approximately $526.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,719.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.37 or 0.05132417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022736 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00178110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.85 or 0.00581161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00548519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00060437 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003408 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.