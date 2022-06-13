Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,459 shares during the period. Globant accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Globant worth $86,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after purchasing an additional 517,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,279,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Globant by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after buying an additional 375,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Globant by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,720,000 after buying an additional 357,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.75.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $193.15 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day moving average of $243.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.