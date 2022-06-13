GoByte Trading Down 64.5% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 64.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $140,595.03 and $533.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

