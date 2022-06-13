Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Trading Up 14.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) shares were up 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 168,919 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 120,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSV shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$197.30 million and a PE ratio of -17.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.71 and a quick ratio of 20.69.

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$115,813.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,270,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,281,030.85.

About Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

