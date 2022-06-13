Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Stock Position Lifted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.87% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 901.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.16. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

