Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,300. The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

