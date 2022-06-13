Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPO LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 833,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OACB opened at $9.52 on Monday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.