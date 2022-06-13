Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,679 MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MedTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTAC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

