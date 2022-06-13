Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LCAP opened at $10.78 on Monday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in PropTech sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

