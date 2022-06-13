Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

