Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 592,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 72,048 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 966,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 203,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,428,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Delwinds Insurance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DWIN opened at $10.01 on Monday. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance and insurtech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.