Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.09

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

