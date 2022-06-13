Greenline Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,000 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,382,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $143.80 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.68 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.