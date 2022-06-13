Greenline Partners LLC Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.9% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 389,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 278,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 413,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $1,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.13 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $275.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

