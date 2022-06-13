Greenline Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,243,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Shares of HON opened at $183.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

