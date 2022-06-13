Greenline Partners LLC Has $8.52 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises 1.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,793 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $169.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.69 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

