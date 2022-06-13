Greenline Partners LLC Invests $6.46 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 354,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 46,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,652. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 5.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

