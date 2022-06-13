Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $451.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $377.12 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.01.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

