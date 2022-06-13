GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Boosted by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises 12.2% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of GSK worth $457,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.80) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($22.24) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

