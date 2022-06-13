Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GGDVY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Guangdong Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.