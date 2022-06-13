Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GGDVY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
