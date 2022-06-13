Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $18.40 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

