H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 74.1% in May

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. H-CYTE has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

