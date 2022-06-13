H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 74.1% in May

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. H-CYTE has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
