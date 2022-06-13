H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 128.3% in May

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the May 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HNNMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.70. 60,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,196. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

