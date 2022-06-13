Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $5,484,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,208,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

